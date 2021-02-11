MARKET NEWS

Paytm new facility allows user to pay rent directly from credit card to landlord's bank a/c

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
Paytm, a digital financial services platform announced the expansion of its Rent Payments feature. The new feature allows that through credit cards the tenants can also transfer their monthly rent instantly to the bank account of their landlords.

A cashback worth Rs 1000 also announced on such transactions by Paytm. Users will also be able to accumulate credit card points apart from earning cashback.

On the Paytm Home Screen, select "Rent Payment" from the "Recharge & Pay Bills" section for paying to the landlord. Money can be directly transferred from users' credit cards to the landlord's bank account.

Other payment modes such as UPI, Debit Card, Net Banking can also be used to make rent payments through Paytm. The user only has to enter the landlord's bank account details and nothing more to make it hassle-free. The innovative dashboard also helps to track all rent payments, reminds about payment due dates, and sends instant payment confirmation to landlords.

Across the country, the company is committed to making all recurring payments such as utility bills, credit card bills, etc. hassle-free for users. Payments through credit cards will be enabled for other recurring expenses such as tuition fees, house-help's salary, etc. will be available soon.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #PayTm
first published: Feb 11, 2021 08:59 am

