Paytm Money to raise $1.2 billion in mega funding round: Report

Paytm's mutual fund (MF) platform is looking to raise as much as $1.2 billion in a mega funding round, Business Standard reported.

Existing investors SoftBank and Alibaba-affiliate Ant Financial have expressed interest in funding Paytm Money and held preliminary discussions, sources told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The funding, which might value Paytm Money at $5 billion, could take place within the next three months, the report added.

Paytm Money, launched in late 2018, has partnerships with 43 asset management companies (AMCs) and tie-ups with rating agencies such as CRISIL, Morningstar and Value Research.

Paytm has so far not responded to a request for comment by Business Standard.

If the funding is successful, the MF investment platform would become another unicorn under parent company One97 Communications, after Paytm Mall.

Paytm is also eyeing acquisition of insurance marketplaces and has set aside as much as $150 million to finalise the deal, the report said.

A report by The Economic Times earlier in June said that Paytm was in talks to acquire insurance marketplace Coverfox for $100-120 million.