App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Money to raise $1.2 billion in mega funding round: Report

The funding, which might value Paytm Money at $5 billion, could take place within the next three months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Paytm's mutual fund (MF) platform is looking to raise as much as $1.2 billion in a mega funding round, Business Standard reported.

Existing investors SoftBank and Alibaba-affiliate Ant Financial have expressed interest in funding Paytm Money and held preliminary discussions, sources told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

The funding, which might value Paytm Money at $5 billion, could take place within the next three months, the report added.

related news

Paytm Money, launched in late 2018, has partnerships with 43 asset management companies (AMCs) and tie-ups with rating agencies such as CRISIL, Morningstar and Value Research.

Paytm has so far not responded to a request for comment by Business Standard.

If the funding is successful, the MF investment platform would become another unicorn under parent company One97 Communications, after Paytm Mall.

Paytm is also eyeing acquisition of insurance marketplaces and has set aside as much as $150 million to finalise the deal, the report said.

A report by The Economic Times earlier in June said that Paytm was in talks to acquire insurance marketplace Coverfox for $100-120 million.

In September 2018, Paytm received a $300 million investment from Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway, a deal which valued the company at $10-12 billion.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 11:40 am

tags #PayTm

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.