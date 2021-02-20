MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Paytm Money opens F&O trading at Rs 10, check details here

Paytm Money said that it had received an overwhelming response for F&O trading on its platform with over 1 lakh requests for its Early Access Program.

Moneycontrol News
February 20, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters


Paytm’s wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has opened Futures & Options trading for all. The reason to introduce it is to empower the masses with F&O trading as an important wealth management product, the company said.

Paytm Money said that it had received an overwhelming response for F&O trading on its platform with over one lakh requests for its Early Access Program.

Enabled users with the lowest and most competitive brokerage at Rs 10 for F&O, which is in line with its intraday charges of Rs 10, and zero for delivery, the company added.

The company said in a statement, "The pricing disruption will benefit experienced as well as first-time traders to seamlessly trade in futures & options with a best-in-class product, on their mobile and in a secure environment. The F&O platform has seamless UI and easy onboarding that makes F&O trading accessible and feasible for every Indian."

The company witnessed massive interest coming from tier-III, tier-IV, and the rest of India towns in F&O trade during the Early Access Program. It has also seen a rise in interest in wealth products in the user base below the age of 30 and women investors.

Close

Related stories

Paytm Money’s target is to make hassle-free trading for all Indians, be it seasoned traders or new to a market investors by offering them the flexibility to invest and trade via both the app and its website, the company said.

"We are delighted to share that more than 1 lakh users were granted access during the first few weeks of the F&O early access phase in January after its early access launch. The platform witnessed greater adoption by users from Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Amongst the smaller cities that showed maximum interest were Patna, Kota, and Guntur. Additionally, more than 50% of users belonged to the age group of 20-30 years. Our pricing of 10 flat per order without any contracts or commitments brings the overall cost of trading significantly lower and makes it super transparent. With this, Paytm Money is taking one step further to become India’s most comprehensive & top digital wealth management platform", Varun Sridhar, CEO - Paytm Money said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #PayTm #Paytm Money
first published: Feb 20, 2021 09:47 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.