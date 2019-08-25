App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm Money expects its market share in direct MF to increase to 50% in 6 months

Currently, its market share stands at around 40 percent of total such subscriptions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Digital investment platform Paytm Money expects its market share in direct mutual fund subscriptions to go up to 50 percent in six months with a 'Switch' option that it plans to start in a fortnight, a top company official said.

The company is planning to start 'Paytm Switch' option for mutual funds (MFs) in 10-15 days that will enable customers to switch from regular MF to direct MF, from banks, stock brokers, distributors and asset management companies to Paytm Money.

"Currently, we have 40 percent of total direct mutual fund subscribed from our platform. With Paytm Switch, we expect it to go to 50 percent in next 5-6 months," Pravin Jadhav, whole-time director at Paytm Money, told PTI.

He said regular MF, in which commission is charged by the seller, accounts for 85 percent of total market share and direct MF is around 15 percent.

"We expect direct MF share in the market to increase to 25 percent in 2 years. In the direct MF segment, Paytm Money contribution will reach around 50 percent in 5-6 months from 40 percent at present," Jadhav said.

The company has started new fund offers (NFOs) of MFs. With this, the platform allows investments in NFOs from all 40 asset management companies (AMCs) in India.

"The mutual fund industry is expected to grow exponentially and double its size within the next 4-5 years. We expect a few new AMCs will be launched and also existing small- and mid-sized AMCs to offer new unique scheme offerings to fill the market gaps. Our NFO offering today on Paytm Money is a reflection of our positive outlook towards the industry," Jadhav said.

Within a year of its launch, Paytm Money claims to have acquired a user base of over 30 lakh.
First Published on Aug 25, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Business #fintech #India #Mutual Funds #Paytm Money

