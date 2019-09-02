App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm Money elevates Pravin Jadhav as MD & CEO; to invest Rs 250 cr in 2 years

Founder and CEO of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, in the last one year, under Jadhav's leadership, the team at Paytm Money has built an entire organisation, product, and business grounds up.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Paytm Money, the wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications that operates Paytm, on September 2 said it has elevated Pravin Jadhav as Managing Director and chief executive officer, and also plans to invest Rs 250 crore over the next two years.

Founder and CEO of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, in the last one year, under Jadhav's leadership, the team at Paytm Money has built an entire organisation, product, and business grounds up.

"As a true entrepreneur, Pravin has made Paytm Money from an idea to India's largest mutual fund investment platform today. As our business expands in stock broking, National Pension Scheme (NPS), and other investment products, I am very proud that Pravin will lead the company as its Managing Director and CEO," he added.

Close

Jadhav was previously serving as the whole-time director. Prior to Paytm Money, he worked with Servify and Rediff.com, and was the founder and CEO of Wishberg.

related news

Paytm Money has over three million users on its investment platform.

"Paytm Money aims to invest Rs 250 crore over the next 18-24 months as it is expected to launch new businesses including stock broking, NPS and more in this financial year," the statement said.

The company has received regulatory approvals for offering stock broking and NPS services to its users and is expected to launch them soon.

Paytm Money aims to become a full-stack investment and wealth management platform.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 2, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #Business #fintech #India #PayTm #Paytm Money

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.