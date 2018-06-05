App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm Money appoints Pravin Jadhav as director

Jadhav, who is leading the new venture from Paytm's Bengaluru office, has previously worked with Servify and Rediff and was the founder-CEO of Wishberg.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Paytm Money, a subsidiary of digital payments major Paytm, has appointed Pravin Jadhav as an additional director at the company. Jadhav has been appointed as a whole time additional director at the company, as per documents filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

In January, Paytm had announced that it will set up 'Paytm Money' to build investment and wealth management products for its users.

It had said it will launch its products this year after getting regulatory approvals.

"With Paytm Money, we will cover the entire spectrum of wealth management and plan to add more investment offerings going forward," it had said.

Jadhav, who is leading the new venture from Paytm's Bengaluru office, has previously worked with Servify and Rediff and was the founder-CEO of Wishberg.
