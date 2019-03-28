Paytm may raise up to $2 bn from existing investors SoftBank, Ant Financial

Paytm is in the process of raising $1.5-2 billion from existing investors --SoftBank's Vision Fund and Alibaba’s financial affiliate Ant Financial, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has a 19 percent stake, while Ant Financial owns 38 percent of Paytm’s parent company - One97 Communications.

“While SoftBank and Ant Financial’s capital is already in, the company is engaging with other investors and may look to take the round to $2 billion. But it is most likely to be an internal round,” a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

When Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway invested $300 million in Paytm last year, the company was valued at $10 billion. A secondary round of financing a few months valued Paytm at $16 billion, sources told the newspaper.

A fresh round of financing will give Paytm more ammunition to beat competitors: Google Pay, Amazon Pay and PhonePe.

Paytm has been looking to expand its services and has in the past few months launched two new products – Paytm Postpaid and mutual funds platform Paytm Money.