Paytm Mall rebuilding business strategy, separates functions from parent firm: Report

E-commerce platform Paytm Mall, on August 13, has segregated its operations from its parent firm One97 Communications, The Economic Times reported.

Rudra Dalmia, chief financial officer and board member of Paytm Mall, told the publication that, “We are rebuilding.” The $3.3 billion worth e-commerce platform has witnessed several changes in its business model, Dalmia added.

Its deals platform Nearbuy, which was acquired in December 2017, has also been fully integrated with Paytm Mall's app. The report noted that Nearbuy can help chart out brick and mortar stories in neighbourhoods, which are expected to be potential sources of revenue through Point-of-Sale (PoS), advertising, and marketing services.

Apart from this, the company, which is betting on the offline-to-online model (O2O), has also tied up with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group, Reliance Industries and BigBasket.

Dalmia said that these changes have got consumers to transact on the larger ecosystem, which includes travel, movie ticketing, and games.

Amid reports of a management shakeout earlier this year, Paytm Mall also closed a funding round with US-based e-commerce firm eBay, which bought a 5.5 percent stake in the company. It also launched an eBay international store with curated merchandise within its platform.