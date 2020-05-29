App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Mall mulls investments in Grofers, Milkbasket: Report

Paytm Mall has also reportedly begun talks to invest in or acquire Milkbasket.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Paytm Mall is considering making an investment in Grofers since common investor SoftBank is looking to consolidate the businesses.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has initiated the deal talks, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"SoftBank does not have any fresh capital, so it is looking to push consolidation and an investment or a merger between Grofers and Paytm Mall is something that will work," a source told the publication.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

"We are not aware of any investments by Paytm Mall. We are an independent business and do not comment on speculation," Grofers said in response to a query by The Economic Times.

Paytm Mall is in a good position to make an investment since it has around $170 million of cash on hand, the report said.

"SoftBank wants Grofers to get their (Paytm Mall) cash or absorb it back into Paytm given new money will be hard to come for the company," a source told the paper.

SoftBank's Vision Fund is Grofers' largest shareholder, owning over 40 percent of the company, the report said.

SoftBank Group has a 20 percent holding in Paytm Mall.

Paytm Mall has also begun talks to invest in or acquire Milkbasket, the report added.

A spokesperson for Paytm Mall denied the merger talks, while SoftBank had not yet responded to queries.

Milkbasket had not yet responded when contacted by The Economic Times.

Online grocers have risen in popularity amid the COVID-19 outbreak and consequent nationwide lockdown.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 29, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Grofers #PayTm

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know