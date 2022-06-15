English
    Paytm loan disbursals up almost six times in April-May

    June 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

    One97 Communications, which runs the digital payments brand Paytm, on June 15 reported that the platform's lending business witnessed an annualised run-rate of Rs 23,000 crore for loan disbursements while device deployment crossed the 34 lakh mark in May.

    The fintech giant clocked 5.5 million loan disbursals in April-May 2022, a year-on-year growth of 471%. It has disbursed loans amounting to Rs 3,576 crore in the first two months of Q1FY23.

    "We are also seeing increases in average ticket size due to the scale-up of the personal loans business in particular," it said in an exchange filing.

    GMV (gross merchandise value) -- merchant payments processed through Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments bank account, net banking, credit and debit cards, UPI, etc -- during May rose 105% year-on-year to Rs 1.96 lakh crore.

    One97 Communications on May 20 reported a loss of Rs 762.5 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2021-22 (Q4FY22). The company had posted a loss of Rs 444.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

    The company's revenues from operations were up by 89 percent year-on-year, coming in at Rs 1,541 crore.

    For the full year FY22, the company posted a loss of Rs 2,396 crore against a loss of Rs 1,701 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenues from operations for FY22 stood at Rs 4,974 crore, up 77% from FY21.

     
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 09:19 am
