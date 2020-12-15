MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Paytm launches 24x7 RTGS money transfer for merchants

Customers can instantly make bulk payments to Bank Accounts, UPI addresses, and Paytm Wallets through Paytm Payouts' APIs and Paytm for Business Dashboard.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 01:39 PM IST
Rank 9 | Company: Paytm (One97 communications) | Country: India | Industry: E-commerce | Venture valuation: $16 billion (Image: PTI)

Rank 9 | Company: Paytm (One97 communications) | Country: India | Industry: E-commerce | Venture valuation: $16 billion (Image: PTI)

Digital financial services platform Paytm on December 15 launched a 24x7 RTGS facility to support the companies that make high-value transactions. It also enables businesses to make bulk and instant money transfers to their employees, vendors & partners.

Customers can instantly make bulk payments to Bank Accounts, UPI addresses, and Paytm Wallets through Paytm Payouts' APIs and Paytm for Business Dashboard.

Paytm Payout is the only service provider that offers seamless round the clock money transfers through Wallet, UPI, IMPS, NEFT & RTGS.

The company has made this announcement after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decision to make RTGS facility 24x7. This service saves time and resources and it is beneficial for SME & large enterprises who use it to adopt an automated payment mechanism.

"RBI's move supports commerce in the country and enhances ease of doing business recently allowed the transfer of funds through Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) round-the-clock, 365 days a year," Paytm said in a statement.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 15, 2020 01:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.