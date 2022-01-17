MARKET NEWS

Paytm issues over 4.5 lakh FASTags in December 2021

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) claims to have led the market in the FASTag segment with 28.2 percent market share.

PTI
January 17, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST
Representative image

Paytm Payments Bank on Monday said it issued over 4.5 lakh FASTags in December 2021, registering 11.33 per cent rise as compared to the previous month. Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) claims to have led the market in the FASTag segment with 28.2 per cent market share.

The firm said it issued 4,51,463 FASTags in December 2021 as against 4,05,541 in November, cementing its leadership position in the digital toll payments in the country. "Till now, Paytm Payments Bank has issued a total of 1,24,83,038 out of 4,42,23,583 FASTags issued by all 35 banks together," a company spokesperson said.

PPBL has toll collection in over 200 toll plazas across national and state highways. "Users prefer Paytm Fastag, as it's linked to the Paytm Wallet and does not require them to create any separate account. We hope to continue to leverage our technology and banking expertise to offer seamless & convenient toll payments experience," PPBL MD and CEO Satish Gupta said.
PTI
Tags: #FASTag #PayTm #Paytm Payments Bank
first published: Jan 17, 2022 10:00 pm

