Paytm IPO | From COVID-19 impact to negative cash flows: Key risks listed by fintech platform in its DRHP

One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech platform Paytm, has filed its draft documents to raise Rs 16,600 crore via a public offering, the latest among a slew of Internet companies that are listing on the Indian stock exchanges.

This will also be India's biggest public issue so far, a record that was previously held by Coal India, which raised Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago, underscoring the appetite for new-age Internet companies among institutional investors.

According to the draft prospectus, while Rs 4,300 crore of the proceeds will be used for growth including customer and merchant acquisition, Rs 2,000 crore will be used for investing in new business initiatives, acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

In its DRHP, One97 Communications stated a number of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those hoped for by the company.

According to Paytm, some of these key risk factors are:

> Paytm has experienced negative cash flows from operations for FY19, FY20 and FY21. It said that this was primarily due to operating losses and on account of additional working capital requirement. Any negative cash flows in the future could adversely affect their results of operations and financial condition.

> Paytm warned that any privacy or data security breach, cyber-attacks or internal misconducts could damage its reputation and brand and substantially harm the business. Moreover, it said that any actual or perceived failure by the company to comply with laws or regulations relating to privacy or the protection or transfer of data or other contractual obligations relating to privacy or the protection or transfer of data could adversely affect its business.

> Paytm stated that any unfavourable media coverage could harm the brand, business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

>Paytm may suffer adverse effects on business if the company fails to maintain its relationship with financial institutions partners that provide its financial services and products.

>Paytm’s failure to maintain or improve its technology infrastructure could harm our business and prospects.

>The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread have had, and may continue to have, a material and adverse effect on its business and results of operations, Paytm said.

>Paytm’s efforts to expand its service offerings and market reach may not succeed and may impact its revenue and growth of the company as it derives a majority of its revenue from these payment services.

>The company’s failure to maintain, protect, and enhance the brand, would hurt business as depends on a strong and trusted brand image.

> Any failure to attract, motivate and retain key management and other experienced employees could harm its ability to maintain and grow its business.

> Any impediment in procuring hardware, software and cloud from suppliers in a timely manner and at competitive costs, or at all, may have a material adverse effect on business, operations, financial condition, and cash flows.