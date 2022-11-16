 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Paytm investors seem not in a hurry to sell: Analysts

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

On Tuesday, 86 per cent of Paytm's shares became free to trade after end of lock-in period but that had a minimal impact on the stock.

Paytm's pre-IPO investors, which include likes of Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathway, SoftBank, Elevation Capital and Alibaba, do not seem to be in a hurry to exit the company as they continue to believe in its long-term prospect, analysts said.

On Tuesday, 86 per cent of Paytm's shares became free to trade after end of lock-in period but that had a minimal impact on the stock.

Also Read | Paytm in focus as pre-IPO investor lock-in expires

Market participants have been speculating on Paytm, post expiry of lock-in for pre-IPO investors.

"Paytm's lock-in expiry had no impact on the share price as the company's robust performance continues to impress investors." Avinash Gorakshakar, Director, Research, Profitmart Securities, said about Paytm.

Paytm's pre-IPO investors like Warren Buffet, SoftBank, Elevation Capital, Alibaba are long-term investors.