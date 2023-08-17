Paytm, Interglobe Aviation, Aurobindo Pharma and Ujjivan Small Financial Services block deal & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from Aurobindo Pharma, Paytm and block deals in Ujjivan Financial Services to global market setup. Also Sriram Velayudhan, Vice President and Head of Alternative Research Vertical, at IIFL Securities in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
August 17, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!