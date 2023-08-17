English
    Paytm, Interglobe Aviation, Aurobindo Pharma and Ujjivan Small Financial Services block deal & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from Aurobindo Pharma, Paytm and block deals in Ujjivan Financial Services to global market setup. Also Sriram Velayudhan, Vice President and Head of Alternative Research Vertical, at IIFL Securities in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

    market minutes

    Tags: #Market Minutes #Podcast
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 08:22 am

