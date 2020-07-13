Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe tie-up with restaurants to cash in on digital dining: Report

Digital payment players are approaching restaurants in an attempt to expand their presence in the dining industry, which is becoming increasingly digitised after the coronavirus outbreak.

Paytm, Google Pay and Flipkart's PhonePe are upgrading their app interfaces to make in-app orders, The Economic Times reported.

There is a view that that contactless services may become increasingly important as restaurants gradually resume dining-in services.

Also read: Future of hospitality in a world changed by COVID-19

Paytm has tied up with chains managed by Azure Hospitality and Lite Bite foods along with brands such as Costa Coffee, Mad Over Donuts (MOD), Keventers, Belgian Waffles and Barista, a spokesperson told The Economic Times.

Paytm will charge a one-time set-up cost of Rs 1,999 plus GST for a restaurant chain with less than four outlets, and Rs 4,999 plus GST for restaurants with more than five outlets, the report said. Paytm will also charge a monthly commission of Rs 999 per store.

Paytm is working on enabling restaurant order flow on its social commerce app MyStore, the report added.

Paytm did not confirm the development but the spokesperson said, "We are aiming to empower over 1 lakh restaurants across India in the first phase."

The report also said Google Pay is planning to onboard restaurants on its Spot platform, which enables brick-and-mortar businesses to create branded online storefronts.

Google Pay had not responded to a request for comment by The Economic Times.

PhonePe has partnered with fast-food chains such as KFC, Domino’s and Faasos to its Switch platform, which enables users to move between PhonePe and other apps, the report added.

"For example, in-dining/offline merchants can upload their menu on PhonePe for Business app, which will manifest on the stores' section where customers can browse the menu and make payments using multiple payment modes, as well as through the PhonePe QR code," said Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business Development, PhonePe.