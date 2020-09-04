Paytm FY20 revenue up 10%; net loss narrows

Financial services major Paytm has reported a 10 percent year-on-year growth in revenue to Rs 3,629 crore in financial year (FY) 2020, from Rs 3,319 crore in FY 2019.

The company however managed to trim its net loss by 40 percent during the period. The company's net loss for the full year, as per calculations by Moneycontrol, stands at around Rs 2,500 crore, as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,217 crore last year.

The company shared the numbers for the consolidated level at One97 Communications, which includes its digital payments, wealth management, insurance and other services.

Detailed queries sent to Paytm on the exact figures went unanswered till the publication of the report.

The Noida-headquartered company said it now has over 17 million registered merchants using its platform for payments and multiple financial services.

The company is in the process of hiring over 1,000 engineers, data scientists, financial analysts among other positions for tech and non-tech roles, it said in a press statement.

While Paytm started out as a digital payments platform, the Alibaba and Softbank-backed company has now forayed into lending, wealth management and insurance, besides introducing innovations in point-of-sale digital payments as well.

Paytm said its android-based PoS devices are being adopted by small businesses and kirana stores across the country, with nearly 2 lakh units being sold so far.

“We are on the path to empowering millions of Indians with digital financial services…we are also investing heavily in building digital services for our merchant partners so that they can benefit from technology and financial inclusion,” said President Madhur Deora.

The company has launched a Paytm for Business app, Soundbox which announces settlement of a transaction, Business Khata for keeping track of sales, payout services, among others.

The company is doubling down on Paytm Postpaid, Paytm Money and Paytm Insurance - all of which together are expected to increase its turnover in the coming years. It recently launched stock trading and brokerage services as well, taking the competition to other large players in the space like Zerodha, Groww, 5Paisa and others.