Paytm forms joint venture general insurance firm; reappoints Vijay Shekhar Sharma as MD & CEO

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on May 21 said it has formed a joint venture general insurance company in which it has committed to invest Rs 950 crore over a period of 10 years.

The proposal to set up a joint venture firm Paytm General Insurance Limited (PGIL) was approved by the board on May 20, the company said in a regulatory filing. Initially, One97 Communications (OCL) will hold a 49 per cent stake in PGIL while the rest 51 per cent stake is to be owned by OCL's managing director Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led VSS Holding Private Limited (VHPL).

Post the investment, Paytm will hold 74 per cent stake in PGIL, reducing VHPL's stake in the company to 26 per cent. The decision of Paytm board came after its group firm's transaction into a share purchase agreement to acquire Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited did not consummate within stipulated time frame.

In its exchange filing, OCL also said that it has reappointed Vijay Shekhar Sharma as its managing director for five years.

"Re-appointment of Mr Vijay Shekhar Sharma (DIN: 00466521) as 'Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer' of the Company for a tenure of 5 years effective from December 19, 2022 to December 18, 2027", read the company's statement.

The statement also apprised that Madhur Deora, the company's Group CFO and president, has been appointed on its board as a whole-time director for the next five years- from May 20 2022 to May 19 2027.

On May 20, Paytm reported a widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 761.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on account of rise in payment processing charges and employees benefit expenses. The company had posted a loss of Rs 441.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

The losses, however, narrowed on a sequential basis. Its consolidated loss stood at Rs 778.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2021. "As announced in April 2022, we believe we will achieve operating breakeven (i.e EBITDA before ESOP cost) by September 2023. This will be driven by continued revenue growth, along with moderation in costs as operating leverage kicks in," Paytm said.

"The company's EBITDA loss (before ESOP) for FY'22 saw an improvement of 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,518 crore from Rs 1,655 crore the previous year. In addition, the company had Rs 809 crore of non-cash ESOP expenses," it added. The revenue from operations of One97 Communications (OCL), however, jumped by about 89 per cent to Rs 1,540.9 crore during the quarter from Rs 815.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses on employees more than doubled to Rs 863.4 crore from Rs 347.8 crore in the March 2021 quarter. The payment processing charges increased by 52 per cent to Rs 774.2 crore in the March 2022 quarter from Rs 508.7 crore a year ago.

However, annual revenue from operations jumped 77.49 per cent to Rs 4,974.2 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 2,802.4 crore earlier. "We have leveraged our distribution and rich insights to offer financial products to our consumers and merchants, in partnership with financial institutions".

"One of the highlights of the quarter has been the rapid growth of our lending products which provides us with an attractive profit pool. In April 2022, we reached an annualised run rate of approximately Rs 20,000 crore of disbursement through our platform," OCL said in a statement.

Its average monthly transacting user (MTU) base increased by 41 per cent year-on-year to over 7 crore for the quarter, while its merchant base grew to 2.67 crore at the end of 2021-22.

"We continue to witness a massive growth in our GMV, which stood at Rs 2.6 lakh crore for the quarter, a growth of 104 per cent Y-o-Y," OCL said. Its full-year gross merchandise value (GMV) more than doubled to Rs 8.5 lakh crore in 2021-22 from Rs 4 lakh crore in FY 2021, the statement said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes