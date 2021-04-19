MARKET NEWS

Paytm expands ESOP scheme to $604 million

To attract and retain talented professionals, Paytm had amended certain aspects of its ESOP policy last year. It had introduced performance based ESOPs for rewarding performance and creating a meritocratic organisation.

PTI
April 19, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST
Fintech major Paytm said on April 19 that it has added 242,904 stock options, taking its ESOP pool valuation to $604 million (Rs 4,522 crore approximately).

Paytm has added 242,904 stock options taking the existing ESOP pool to 2.4 million equity options.

The company’s employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) pool valuation has jumped to $604 million with this addition, making it the largest among all Indian start-ups, a statement said.

Paytm is the most valued start-up in the country with over $16 billion valuation, it added.

The company plans to award the expanded stock options to more employees during its annual performance appraisal, it said.

To attract and retain talented professionals, Paytm had amended certain aspects of its ESOP policy last year. It had introduced performance based ESOPs for rewarding performance and creating a meritocratic organisation.

These ESOPs are given at the time of hiring or during the appraisal cycle and all key roles across different levels are eligible for it.

The company has linked ESOPs to individual goals.

“We consider our ESOP scheme as a great way to promote the spirit of wealth creation among employees and believe that every employee is a stakeholder in the company. Our ESOP policy rewards colleagues based on their overall performance and achievements,” a Paytm spokesperson said.
PTI
TAGS: #Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) #PayTm
first published: Apr 19, 2021 10:01 pm

