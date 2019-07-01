App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm denies rumours of transaction fee levy from July 1

The fee will be applicable while adding money to the wallet, payment of utilities bills and purchase of movie tickets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Paytm has denied rumours that it will charge consumers a transaction fee with effect from July 1. The company said it does not plan to levy such charges in future.

report in The Economic Times said the mobile wallet will pass down the merchant discount rate (MDR) charged by banks and card companies to consumers.

Paytm is likely to charge a fee of 1 percent on credit card transactions, 0.9 percent on debit card payments and up to Rs 12-15 on transactions done through net banking and UPI, a source told the paper.

Close

The fee will be applicable while adding money to the wallet, payment of utilities bills and purchase of movie tickets, the report added.

Moneycontrol conducted two transactions on Paytm, adding money to a wallet using  UPI and a debit card. There was no additional charge on both transactions.

Paytm issued a clarification, stating that it "does not charge or levy any convenience/transaction fee from our customers on using any payment method which includes cards, UPI, net banking and wallet. In such cases, we recommend our users to pay through their debit cards and UPI to avoid these charges."

"There have been few merchants like educational institutes or utility service providers who do not absorb credit card charges and expect customers to pay the same," the digital payments company added.

 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 01:53 pm

