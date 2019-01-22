Paytm crosses 100 million travel ticket bookings milestone

The company said it has acquired a customer base of nearly 13 million as of January 2019. It further said it is aiming for a two-fold growth in travel ticketing volume in 2019-20.
Digital payments company Paytm on Tuesday said it has crossed a milestone of selling over 100 million flight, train and bus tickets within three years.
Paytm, the brand owned by One97 Communications, had set up its travel business in Bengaluru in 2016 with the launch of flight and train bookings through its app and website. A large chunk of the travel ticket bookings on Paytm is driven through its mobile app.