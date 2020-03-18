App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Bank to start issuing virtual Visa debit cards - here's everything you need to know

The bank aims to issue over 10 million new digital debit cards with this partnership in FY 20-21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PPBL) has announced that it will start issuing Visa debit cards to its customers.

By issuing virtual Visa debit cards to its customers, PPBL will enable them to make transactions at all merchants that accept payments through cards.

Through these Visa debit cards, customers will also be able to make international transactions. Moreover, card users will also soon be able to request a physical card to enable them to make contactless payment through their chip-inserted cards.

Close

Satish Kumar Gupta, CEO & Managing Director, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, “As we continue to strive and bring half-a-billion Indians to the mainstream digital economy, it is indeed a proud moment for us to partner with Visa. This partnership will allow millions of our customers to avail the benefits of Visa debit cards along with the power to make international transactions.”

related news

PPBL currently has issued 57 million digital debit cards. The bank aims to issue over 10 million new digital debit cards with this partnership in FY 20-21.

TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia, Visa, said that debit cards continue to be the first choice for new customers because of their familiarity and ease of use.

Commenting on the partnership, Ramachandran said; “We are extremely delighted to partner with Paytm Payments Bank and provide virtual debit cards to their customers and reinforcing the vision of a less-cash society.”

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #PayTm

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.