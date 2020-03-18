Paytm Bank to start issuing virtual Visa debit cards - here's everything you need to know

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PPBL) has announced that it will start issuing Visa debit cards to its customers.

By issuing virtual Visa debit cards to its customers, PPBL will enable them to make transactions at all merchants that accept payments through cards.

Through these Visa debit cards, customers will also be able to make international transactions. Moreover, card users will also soon be able to request a physical card to enable them to make contactless payment through their chip-inserted cards.

Satish Kumar Gupta, CEO & Managing Director, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, “As we continue to strive and bring half-a-billion Indians to the mainstream digital economy, it is indeed a proud moment for us to partner with Visa. This partnership will allow millions of our customers to avail the benefits of Visa debit cards along with the power to make international transactions.”

PPBL currently has issued 57 million digital debit cards. The bank aims to issue over 10 million new digital debit cards with this partnership in FY 20-21.

TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia, Visa, said that debit cards continue to be the first choice for new customers because of their familiarity and ease of use.

Commenting on the partnership, Ramachandran said; “We are extremely delighted to partner with Paytm Payments Bank and provide virtual debit cards to their customers and reinforcing the vision of a less-cash society.”