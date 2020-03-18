App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm Bank to issue Visa virtual debit cards to its customers

The bank said in a statement it is already the largest issuer of RuPay debit cards and has the "fastest growing" bank account base.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd announced on Wednesday it will now start issuing Visa virtual debit cards to its customers.

PPBL said it is targeting to issue over 10 million new digital debit cards in 2020-21.

The bank said in a statement it is already the largest issuer of RuPay debit cards and has the "fastest growing" bank account base.

Close

Visa virtual debit cards would enable its customers to transact at all merchants accepting payments through cards.

For the first time, the bank's customers would also be able to make international transactions using their Visa debit cards, it said.

Soon, the customers will also have an option to request for a physical card.

This will enable customers to make contactless payment through their chip-inserted cards.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Business #Companies #PayTm #Paytm Payments Bank #Visa Virtual debit cards

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.