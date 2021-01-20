Paytm Bank ties up with Suryoday Small Finance Bank to offer fixed-deposit services

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), in partnership with Suryoday Small Finance Bank, is going to facilitate fixed-deposit services to its account holders. With a minimum investment of Rs 100, The payments bank has already been offering fixed-deposits services in alliance with IndusInd Bank.

Paytm said in a release, "With this new partnership, PPBL has become the first payments bank in the country to launch the multi-partner FD service where an account holder can select the partnered bank as per their preference."

It further added, "The customers can also compare various features such as minimum investment, interest rate, tenure, among other things before making a decision."

The payments bank facilitates zero penalty charges for the liquidation of the fixed deposit placed with either of the partnered banks. The 'Auto-Create Fixed Deposit’ feature, wherein a user can set the FD limit on their savings account, has been preferred by many account holders.

“We are excited to partner with Suryoday Bank to offer flexibility to our account holders to choose their partnered bank after analysing the benefits and it's convenience. This is aligned with our mission to drive financial inclusion where more users benefit from such services and develop a habit of long-term savings," said Satish Gupta, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.

“As a small finance bank, we focus on delivering innovative products and solutions with great customer experience. This partnership will further enable us in providing an alternate digital platform to the customers, helping them to mobilize their savings more meaningfully," Baskar Babu, MD & CEO Of Suryoday Small Finance Bank said.

PBBL claims to have brought millions of under-served masses into the fold of the formal banking system. PPBL has launched the multi-partner FD feature to make the banking experience more convenient and accessible for its customers.

PPBL has also launched the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) facility where it enabled customers to receive the benefits of over 400 government subsidies directly into their PPBL Savings Account.

Through Aadhar authentication by integrating the Aadhaar enabled Payment System (AePS), recently, PPBL has enabled banking services.