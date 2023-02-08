Paytm posts 327% spurt in credit offtake at Rs 3,928 crore

Continuing with its strong business momentum, digital payments platform Paytm on February 8 said that it has disbursed loans worth Rs 3,928 crore ($480 million) in January, recording a surge of 327 percent on-year.

The number of loans disbursed in the month came in at 3.9 million, indicating a growth of 103 percent over last year.

Monthly transacting users (MTU) for the fintech company increased 29 percent to 89 million during this period. Merchants paying subscription for payment devices stood at 6.1 million as of January.

Paytm also achieved a new milestone in offline payments leadership, with 6.1 million merchants now paying subscription for devices. "This is an increase of 0.3 million in January 2023," the company said in a statement.