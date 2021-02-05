MARKET NEWS

PayPal to shut gateway and aggregator services in India, focus on cross-border business: Report

The California-based digital payments company will undertake a restructuring exercise and from February 6, Indian merchant partners will be notified about plans to terminate contracts by April 1.

Moneycontrol News
February 05, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST
Source: Reuters

PayPal will shut India operations for payments gateway and aggregator services for merchants and brands this year, and instead scale-up cross border trade business for small enterprises, a spokesperson told The Economic Times.

The focus move is aimed at streamlining operations in the country and gaining a “significant share of the inward remittances market,” the report noted.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The California-based digital payments company will undertake a restructuring exercise and from February 6, Indian merchant partners will be notified about “plans to terminate contracts by April 1,” the source said.

They added that the company has looked at ways to “protect business and optimise growth here since early days of the pandemic” and “decided we are best placed focusing on enabling cross-border trades and exports” as the way forward after thorough analysis.

The spokesperson said that focusing on “doing one thing right rather than multiple businesses” made sense, they however added that while payment gateway and aggregator services will end from April 1, the company will keep operations “live” for dispute resolution and refunds.

“While the domestic payment service will have run its course by the end of the current fiscal year, we are ensuring that this process is smooth for our customers and employees here,” they said.

PayPal’s inward remittances grew by 22 percent to $1.4 billion in volume in 2020 largely backed by edutech, fashion and wellness sectors. It will face “stiff competition” from MoneyGram and Western Union in the cross-border business.
TAGS: #Business #Digital Payments #India #paypay #remittances
first published: Feb 5, 2021 08:51 am

