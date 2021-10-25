MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

PayPal says it is not pursuing acquisition of Pinterest

PayPal Inc is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc at this time, the payments company said on Sunday, responding to media reports that it was in talks to buy the digital pinboard site for as much as $45 billion.

Reuters
October 25, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
(Source: Reuters)

(Source: Reuters)

PayPal Inc is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc at this time, the payments company said on Sunday, responding to media reports that it was in talks to buy the digital pinboard site for as much as $45 billion.

Pinterest did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.

Bloomberg News first reported on the companies' talks last week that was later confirmed by Reuters.

A source at that time told Reuters that PayPal had offered $70 per share, mostly in stock, for Pinterest.

At that price, a deal would have been the biggest acquisition of a social media company, surpassing Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.

Close

PayPal did not provide additional details in its statement. It also did not respond to a request for comment seeking details about possible talks with Pinterest.

PayPal shares are down about 11.5 percent since the talks emerged, while Pinterest is up about 4.5 percent.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #PayPal #Pinterest
first published: Oct 25, 2021 02:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.