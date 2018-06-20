App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

PayPal move blocks sales of school shooting video game

Acid Software said yesterday that purchases of "Active Shooter" were temporarily suspended as it tried to resolve the issues with PayPal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The developer of a school shooting video game condemned by parents of slain children has lost the ability to sell the game online after being dumped by PayPal.

Acid Software said yesterday that purchases of "Active Shooter" were temporarily suspended as it tried to resolve the issues with PayPal.

Acid's Twitter postings included the hashtags "QuitCensoringUs" and "FreedomOfExpression."

A PayPal spokeswoman today said it doesn't allow its services to be used to promote violence.

"Active Shooter" allows players to participate in simulated school shootings and has drawn complaints by anti-gun violence advocates including parents of children killed in school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut.

Acid recently had to set up new websites after video game marketplace Steam and crowdfunding site Indiegogo removed "Active Shooter" from its sites.
