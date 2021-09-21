MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

PayNearby cash collection crosses Rs 350 crores in monthly GTV

PayNearby offers cash collection as a service to more than 50 clients across sectors such as NBFC, microfinance, OTTs, food delivery aggregators, cab aggregators, FMCG and logistics.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Digital payments firm PayNearby on September 21 said its enterprise offering that facilitates cash collection as a service crossed Rs 350 crore worth of transactions in monthly Gross Transaction Value (GTV).

PayNearby enables businesses of all sizes across industries to digitise cash collection at the last mile and promotes a "less-cash economy". It also enables businesses to optimise their cash collection cost while helping them expand seamlessly.

"We are thrilled to reach a milestone of Rs 350 crores in cash collection through our enterprise arm. The pandemic has only bolstered the necessity and penetration of digital services across industries, and we are happy to level the playing ground in terms of accessibility for Indians beyond their location. Our retail partners have served as cash disbursal points, and are now outlets for secure cash disposal," PayNearby's MD Anand Kumar Bajaj said.

Also read: COVID-19 update | Kirana stores witness 96% rise in AePS transaction volumes during lockdown: PayNearby report

The finetch firm, through its local retail agent network across the country, enables semi-urban and rural communities to access online shopping, entertainment and food delivery among other digital services. It also offers financial and digital services.

Close

Related stories

PayNearby offers cash collection as a service to more than 50 clients across sectors such as non-banking financial companies, microfinance institutions, OTTs, food delivery aggregators, cab aggregators, FMCG and logistics. Hero Fincorp, Svamaan, Svatantra Microfin are among its key clients.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cash collection #digital payment #Food delivery #Online entertainment #online shopping #PayNearby
first published: Sep 21, 2021 04:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.