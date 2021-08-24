Payments Fintech firm RapiPay appoints Nipun Jain as Chief Executive Officer

RapiPay

Fintech company RapiPay on August 24 announced the appointment of Nipun Jain as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm.

"With three decades of experience as a retail banking professional -- having expertise in setting and scaling up of businesses -- Jain is proficient in managing large retail assets, business banking, and branch banking franchise," the company said in its press release.

Prior to joining RapiPay, Jain worked with YES Bank and ICICI Bank.

Jain joined YES Bank in 2013 as President of Retail Consumer Loan and was elevated as Group President, heading the SME business of YES Bank. Prior to this, Jain held the position of Product Head at ICICI Bank from 2006 – 2013, the press release added.

"RapiPay intends to be one step ahead in the growing fintech space and is set to take the lead by getting into newer businesses to fulfill country’s ever-growing demand for banking, financial and payment services. Nipun Jain’s appointment as CEO is a crucial step on that path and I wish him continued success in his new role and look forward to greater achievements," RapiPay Fintech Pvt. Ltd's promoter SK Narvar said.

"I am also excited to see how RapiPay will continue to grow, evolve and be a one stop destination providing a digital financial ecosystem to Indian consumers” Narvar added.

The new leadership change at RapiPay has been done with an objective to gain foothold in Neobanking domain and thus expand the company’s business further, the company said. RapiPay is working on expanding its footprint in the rural areas and Tier II cites to foray into newer businesses such as digital lending, POS, Digital Cards, Investments, Insurance and other financial services

“I am extremely excited to lead the team at RapiPay, joining an organization that is well-positioned to grow the financial inclusion to the last mile in the country by shaping the future of assisted payments and financial services through Neo banking," Nipun Jain said.

Since January 2021, RapiPay has witnessed a robust growth of 25 percent month on month. The number of direct business outlets have also increased from 1.5 lakhs in January 2021 to 3 lakh in August 2021 and plans to grow it to 1 million in the next two years, the release said.