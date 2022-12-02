 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Payments Council launches common icon library for uniformity, fraud prevention

Priyanka Iyer
Dec 02, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Project Pratima lays down the design principles and basic guidelines to make icons easily recognisable and accessible to users across platforms of the members of the Payments Council of India.

The Payments Council of India (PCI), the apex body of payments and settlement players in the country, has launched an initiative named ‘Project Pratima’ to standardise icons for payments across apps and platforms to make it easier for customers to identify digital payment icons.

Gaurav Chopra, Executive Director of PCI told Moneycontrol, “It is a project which PCI has undertaken to standardise icons of most common use cases in payments. The main idea behind this is to safeguard people against fraud and increase adoption of digital payments. Standardised icons will help users identify payments actions correctly.”

Pratima means 'icon' in Sanskrit. The project’s website says that it aims to improve the trust, security, and familiarity of digital payment icons in a bid to avoid instances of customers falling prey to fraud or making mistakes while conducting payment transactions.

PCI’s website for Project Pratima read, “different icons are being used across digital payment application operators and payment entities. This could be unclear for new users as well as the un-initiated, for adoption of digital payments. Project Pratima aims to introduce a uniform set of icons for basic payment actions and processes.”

Over the past year, as Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions have seen tremendous growth, instances of fraud have gone up too. According to latest data by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 84,145 UPI fraud complaints were received in the second quarter 2022 i.e. the April to June quarter. The number of complaints rose by 346 percent from 18,864 complaints received in the second quarter of 2021.

The core group implementing the project consists of volunteer designers from fintech players FamPay, Setu, Jupiter, Amazon Pay, Safexpay and Paytm.