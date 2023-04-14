 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paycraft now official ticketing service provider to Chennai Metro Rail

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

Digital financial services firm Paycraft has become the official ticketing service provider to Chennai Metro Rail for the launch of the SINGARA Chennai card, aimed at providing seamless travel for passengers, the company said on Friday.

Paycraft had earlier launched a similar facility in Pune Metro.

The company has created a ticketing and payment product that would allow commuters to purchase tickets using a QR Code. The company would manage the end-to-end National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) ticketing facility for Chennai Metro under the tie-up, a press release issued by Paycraft said.

The NCMC is an inter-operable transport card conceived by the Union government's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.