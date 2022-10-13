Pawan Hans working on improving operations, balance sheet as divestment dilemma continues

Disregarding the predicament surrounding its divestment, Pawan Hans is looking to post a profit in 2022-23 and has significantly improved its operations, besides implementing various cost-cutting measures.

The government had approved a bid by a consortium led by Almas Global Opportunity Fund in April but a month later put the decision on hold after it emerged that Almas had a case pending against it in the National Company Law Tribunal. Almas has since moved to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

“The government will take a final call on the divestment of the company and the handover to the winning bidders, but until that happens we are looking to improve the balance sheet and streamline operations of Pawan Hans,” a senior company official said, asking not to be identified.

He added that with the induction of six new Sikorsky S-76D helicopters and a fall in aviation turbine fuel prices in 2022, the helicopter services company is aiming to post a profit in 2022-23 after recording an operating profit in 2021-22.

“The government’s renewed focus on the helicopter market in India over the last year, coupled with measures to boost the helicopter industry in the country, has created a demand for our helicopters,” the official said.

He added that not only is Pawan Hans sweating its helicopters wherever possible but is also exploring leasing options for its fleet by tying up with private companies. The company has 47 aircraft, which include Sikorsky S-76D, Dauphin N and N3, Kazan MI 172, and Eurocopter AS350 helicopters, apart from a host of Bell choppers

“We are in talks with private players to lease out some of our helicopters on the dedicated helicopter corridors launched last year,” the official said.

The government had last year launched three special corridors in India, between Mumbai and Pune, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, and Shamshabad and Begumpet.

The state-owned helicopter major is working to become more attractive to private bidders in case NCLAT deems Almas Global’s bid ineligible and it comes into the market for divestment again. The case is expected to be heard later this month.

Pawan Hans had reported an operating loss of Rs 27.12 crore and a net loss of Rs 33.15 crore in 2019-20 amid the pandemic. The company, however, turned a corner to report an operating profit of Rs 27.78 crore in 2020-21 and narrowed the net loss to Rs 17.70 crore.

The government will likely take a call on the company’s strategic sale only after there is clarity on Almas’ standing. This is a double whammy of sorts for the government given that it has scrapped the strategic sale of another public sector company, Central Electronics Ltd (CEL) after it discovered that legal proceedings against the successful bidder were pending at the NCLAT.

Expectations are that Pawan Hans will return to the market for privatisation by the end of 2023.

The government had in April decided to sell the helicopter services provider for Rs 211.14 crore to Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd, a consortium of Big Charter Private Ltd, Maharaja Aviation Private Ltd, and Almas Global. The consortium’s bid price was above the Rs 199.92-crore reserve price set by the government on the basis of valuations carried out by the transaction advisor and asset valuer.