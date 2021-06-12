Paul John whiskey maker, KKR and TPG in race for liquor brands of Diageo-backed United Spirits

Representative image

Bengaluru-based alco-bev firm John Distilleries, the maker of top selling Popular segment whiskey ‘Original Choice’ and premium brand ‘Paul John Single Malt’ whiskey, and global private equity giants KKR and TPG Capital are in the fray to purchase some of the popular or mass-priced brands of India’s largest liquor company United Spirits Ltd (USL).

The potential sale of brands such as Bagpiper whiskey and White Mischief vodka is gathering momentum as the Diageo subsidiary looks to embrace a premiumisation strategy­—due to higher margins—drive profits and take on French liquor major Pernord Ricard in the domestic market, people from the liquor industry with deep knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

“John Distilleries is very keen on acquiring the USL brands which have put on the block as part of a strategic review of the latter’s portfolio. The brands are complementary to the existing portfolio of John Distilleries and will help to strengthen its position in Karnataka, a major market for the firm,” said one of the persons cited above.

“Plus they have the backing of a global player, one of the largest spirits companies in the US which is known for reviving and reinvigorating brands,” this person added.

John Distilleries counts US spirits maker Sazerac as a significant minority investor. In January 2019, Sazerac acquired the stake of private equity firm Gaja Capital in John Distilleries and increased its holding to 43 percent. Paul P John, the chairman and managing director, holds a controlling stake.

“Private equity firm KKR is also in the race. In the past they have expressed interest in the domestic alcohol segment,” a second individual told Moneycontrol.

On April 10, 2021, Moneycontrol reported that investment bank Morgan Stanley had been mandated to find buyers for some of the Popular or mass priced brands, which Diageo had inherited post its acquisition of USL from Vijay Mallya in 2013.

Read: Diageo-Backed USL May Look To Sell Mass Brands Bagpiper, Old Tavern, White Mischief & Haywards

A third person confirmed the interest of John Distilleries & KKR in the ongoing brand divestment process and added that TPG Capital had also expressed interest in the deal. It was not immediately clear whether any of the three suitors would explore a consortium structure.

All the three persons spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

USL’s popular portfolio comprises around 30 brands and the strategic review will focus on approximately half of this portfolio by volume. This review will not include the McDowell’s or Director’s Special trademarks.

Bagpiper whiskey, Old Tavern whiskey, White Mischief vodka and Haywards are some of the brands which are likely to be part of the proposed divestment exercise of USL, though Moneycontrol could not confirm the final list up for grabs.

In response to an email query from Moneycontrol, a Diageo spokesperson said, “In February 2021 we had issued a statement on the Strategic Review of selected popular brands. There is no further update to this statement.”

In February 2021, the liquor maker said, “United Spirits Ltd is initiating a strategic review of selected Popular brands, continuing the strategy towards long-term profitable growth through premiumising the company’s portfolio. USL’s Popular portfolio comprises around 30 brands and the strategic review will focus on approximately half of this portfolio by volume. This review will not include the McDowell’s or Director’s Special trademarks.”

The statement further added, “The strategic review is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 calendar year.”

Anand Kripalu, Managing Director & CEO, United Spirits Ltd, commented, ‘This review reinforces USL’s & Diageo’s commitment to deliver sustainable long-term growth and improved profitability, through a sharpened focus on core Popular and Prestige & Above brands, including international brands.’

In December, Diageo had announced that Hina Nagarajan, MD of Africa emerging markets for the liquor firm would take over from Kripalu in July.

Both John Distilleries and Sazerac said they do not comment on any business activities as a matter of policy. When contacted , KKR and TPG declined to comment.

The Spirits Cred of the Three Suitors

Established in 1996, John Distilleries owns a strong portfolio of brands across categories including whisky, brandy, rum, premium wines and single malts. According to its website, the flagship brand of the company, Original Choice, is one of the top selling brands in India’s popular whisky segment and is one of the top 10 selling whiskies worldwide, with sales exceeding 11 million cases a year.

As mentioned earlier, Paul John Single Malt falls in the premium brands segment and other brands include the Big Banyan portfolio of wines, Ampersand wines, Goana’s wines, brandy brands Mont Castle & Roulette and Black Pelican whiskey. John Distilleries has more than 1000 employees working in eight manufacturing units spread over seven states across India according to details on its website.

In an interview with Moneycontrol on September 26, 2020, Paul P John, the firm’s head honcho, spoke about his single-malt journey which began in 2012, his whisky-making philosophy and much more.

Also Read: The man behind Paul John whisky on his single-malt journey, drink-making philosophy and premium gin in the works

KKR is no stranger to the spirits space and has been linked with USL stake buy plans back in 2009. In 2016, the private equity firm provided debt funding to Punjab based Jagatjit Industries, makers of Aristocrat whiskey as part of the latter’s revival plan. Globally, in 2010, the US private equity giant has invested in VATS liquor Store, a leading nationwide liquor store chain operator in China. Its current portfolio includes Australia Venue Co, a leading operator in the pub, bar and restaurant industry.

According to reports in 2013, TPG and Carlyle were in talks to buy out a minority stake in Allied Blenders & Distillers, the makers of ‘Officer’s Choice’ whiskey. The US private equity major had also evinced interest once in Shaw Wallace & Company and had sold Turkish distiller Mey Icki to Diageo for $2.1 billion. According to its website, its current portfolio includes Beringer Wine Estate Holdings, which was founded in 1876 and is a producer of premium California varietal table wines. Mey Alcoholic Beverages , a market leader in Turkey in the vodka, gin and liquer categories , is also part of the TPG portfolio.

THE INDIAN LIQUOR MARKET: USL’S PEERS & PORTFOLIO

USL reported a four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by double-digit growth in sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.3 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Net sales in its Prestige and Above segment – which has mid-segment and premium brands such as McDowell’s No 1, Royal Challenge, Johnnie Walker and Vat 69 – grew 25.8%, due to a strong demand for the Scotch portfolio, the company said. On the other hand, net sales in the popular segment slipped by 3.1%, led by a decline of 4.3% in priority states.

Other than Pernord Ricard, USL’s other global rivals in India include the likes of Bacardi & Beam Global.

Other than John Distilleries, Radico Khaitan (makers of 8 pm whiskey) , Allied Blenders and Distillers (makers of Officer’s Choice whiskey) , Globus Spirits, Assoc Alcohol, GM Industries, Tilaknagar Industries and Khoday India are some of USL’s peers in the domestic breweries & distilleries segment.

In the popular and premium categories, USL’s brands Mc Dowells, Royal Challenge, Signature, Antiquity, Black Dog, Black & White & Vat 69 compete with Imperial Blue, Royal Stag, Blenders Pride and 100 Pipers which fall under the Pernord Ricard umbrella. In the vodka segment, Diageo’s Smirnoff, Ciroc & Ketel One compete with Pernord Ricard’s Absolute. Additionally, Diageo’s scotch whiskey Johnnie Walker counts Pernord Ricard’s Chivas Regal as a rival.

According to data released by market research firm IWSR, global whiskey volumes are gearing up for a rebound in 2021, (after a 10.7% dip last year) helped by recovery in large markets such as India and the US.

A recent ICICI Direct Research report on the liquor sector said, “While in the short to medium term, uncertainty continues to remain over the evolving situation in the on-trade channels and pickup in the home consumption, the longer-term growth aspiration and continued premiumisation trends remain key positives for the liquor sector. USL continues to invest in increasing its brand strength and propel its premium brands to a higher share of its revenues (currently at 70 percent).”