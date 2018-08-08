Patna Pirates ropes in Meraki to boost its brand image

After proving their dominance on the kabaddi mat, Patna Pirates is focusing on giving a fillip to its brand image. In order to achieve this objective, Pirates, three-time champion of the Pro Kabaddi League, has enlisted the services of Meraki Sport and Entertainment, a sports marketing and sponsorship management company.

"We are planning to translate the on ground success of the team into creating a recall value for brand Patna Pirates and increase the fan following beyond regular kabaddi followers," said Ajit Ravindran, Managing Director, Meraki Sport and Entertainment.

Meraki will work towards defining and augmenting the Patna Pirates’ brand by leveraging partnerships, improving fan engagement and unlocking new avenues for storytelling via both offline and online channels. The whole branding process will take off with launching of a campaign that would familiarize people with the team and each of its players.

“With three titles in five years, we have established our credentials on field and we thought the time was right for us to work towards further enhancing our brand and take it to the next level. We look forward to working with Meraki who will help us align our core values to our expressions and thereby defining brand Pirates,” said a representative of the Patna Kabaddi team.

“With numerous leagues and teams, India’s sporting landscape today offers sponsors and potential fans a plethora of options. It is therefore even more imperative that franchises transition from being a team to becoming a sustainable brand. Kabaddi has grown from strength to strength and Patna Pirates has dominated the sport on field. Using our proprietary brand alignment tools, we will be looking to extend this success off field too,” added Ravindran.

Meraki has been signed on for an undisclosed amount which will be paid as fees for the branding exercise. The branding exercise would also target to popularise each of the players by leveraging their on-field popularity.

Meraki also represents some of India’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes like Dipa Karmakar, Rohan Bopanna, Devendra Jhajharia and Bhavani Devi.