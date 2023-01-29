'Pathaan' crosses Rs 400 crore mark in four days

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" continued its record-breaking spree at the box office as it collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

According to YRF, the high-octane spy thriller raised Rs 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the domestic gross box office numbers to Rs 64 crore. "Pathaan" was also released in Tamil and Telugu on Wednesday.

"'Pathaan hit another 100 crore+ day on its 4th day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the India gross to Rs 64 crore. "The overseas gross on day 4 is at Rs 52 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 116 crore gross," the studio said in a press note.

"Pathaan", which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, had raised Rs 106 crore globally on its opening day, followed by Rs 113.6 crore on day two and Rs 90 crore on day three.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India. It also stars Deepika Padukone.

"Pathaan" is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

The movie, which according to YRF has broken over 21 box office records, also has a guest appearance by Salman as fellow spy Tiger.