Path clear for NRI businessman Ravi Pillai to rejoin Dhanlaxmi Bank's Board

NRI-business man Ravi Pillai, who holds a 10 percent stake in the Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank, may be planning to return to the private lender’s board as a non-executive director (NED), two persons familiar with the development have said.

The possible return follows a change in a Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rule that now allows non-executive directors to remain board members till the age of 75.

Pillai, however, is yet to take a final decision. Also, the RBI's clearance on fit and proper criteria will be crucial for all board appointments.

"Pillai can re-join as a director on the board if the RBI finds no problems with the fit and proper criteria," said one of the persons. Pillai could not be contacted immediately for his response.

He is one of the two major shareholder who has close to a 10 percent stake each in the Thrissur-headquartered bank. The other is CK Gopinathan, a prominent investor. Gopinathan and his two family members together hold less than 10 percent in the bank.

Pillai was on the board of Dhanlaxmi Bank till May 2020 but had to exit the board on turning 70, which was the RBI-set upper age limit for directors. On April 26, the RBI issued a notification that raised the age limit for non-executive directors, including the chair of the board, to 75.

"The total tenure of an NED, continuously or otherwise, on the board of a bank, shall not exceed eight years. After completing eight years on the board of a bank the person may be considered for re-appointment only after a minimum gap of three years. This will not preclude him/her from being appointed as a director in another bank subject to meeting the requirements," the RBI said.

Pillai is the chairman of RP Group that runs 12 companies. According to the company website, the group has executed projects worth over $ 20 billion in the last 10 years. The group's activities include construction and infrastructure, real estate development, hotels and hospitality, healthcare and wellness, education, information technology, trading and retail, the website says.

"Pillai can join as a board director at any time now since the RBI has changed rules. He was a director for many years and had to leave after he attained the age of 70 due to the RBI age limits. Now, that hurdle is gone," said a board member on condition of anonymity.

Other shareholders

Other shareholders of the Dhanlaxmi Bank include MA Yussuffali (5 percent stake) and Kapil Wadhawan who owns a five percent stake in the bank. P Raja Mohan Rao (2.44 percent), Shital Raghu Kataria (2.63 percent) and Vespera Fund (4.43 percent) are among other investors.

In the recent past, the Dhanlaxmi Bank had witnessed a series of changes at the top, including the appointment of JK Sivan as the new managing director and CEO in the place of Sunil Gurbaxani, who was ousted by the shareholders in September 2020.

Shivan, who has over three and half decades of experience in banking, has handled various areas in commercial banking at SBI. He has headed corporate banking, international banking as well as forex operations and was also involved in retail advances and agriculture credit in SBI.

Shivan retired as the chief general manager of the stressed assets resolution group of SBI. He was retail branch head for six years in Kerala in rural and urban centres of SBI.

Other board members

The other board members include G Subramonia Iyer (part-time chairman), Gopinathan, G Jagan Mohan (RBI additional director), Suseela Menon R (independent director), G Rajagopalan Nair (independent director), PK Vijayakumar (independent director) and DK Kashyap (RBI additional director).

If Ravi Pillai joins, he will be the ninth director on the board, which will then have two prominent directors with a combined shareholding of around 20 percent in the bank. "The question is if this will become a board-controlled by major shareholders?" said a former senior bank official on condition of anonymity.

At the September 30 AGM, shareholders had ousted Gurbaxani, the RBI-appointed MD & CEO with over 90 percent votes polled turning against his appointment.

Earlier in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Gurbaxani had sought a probe into the events that led to his exit, saying that neither the shareholders nor the board had given him any hints of any performance issues during his six-month tenure.

The decision of shareholders came as a surprise to him, Gurbaxani said, alleging serious corporate governance issues in the bank.

Dhanlaxmi Bank recorded a net profit of Rs 5.28 crore in Q4 of FY21 against Rs 2.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 was Rs 37.19 crore. Total business stood at Rs18,834 crore as on March 31, 2021 from Rs 17,703 crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 6.39 percent.