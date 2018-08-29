App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Patent infringement complaint filed by Fiat in US: M&M

In response of the complaint, M&M and its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) have filed a public interest statement with the ITC.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today said a patent violation complaint has been filed against the home grown utility vehicles major by Fiat Chrysler Automobile US, LLC, at US based International Trade Commission (ITC).

The complaint alleges that certain design features of the details of Mahindra ROXOR infringe the intellectual property rights of Fiat's Jeep design as it was modelled after the original Willys Jeep, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The company believes that the complaint is without merit, it added. In response of the complaint, M&M and its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) have filed a public interest statement with the ITC.

"The company and MANA have commenced a proceeding in the Federal District Court at Michigan to enforce the Grill Design Agreement that the company had executed with Fiat in 2009 and to seek an injunction against Fiat from proceeding with the ITC complaint that has been filed by it," M&M said.

Fiat is seeking an order for permanently restraining the company from exporting, and compensation and penalty; MANA from importing, any parts or components which are infringing upon Fiat's intellectual property rights in to the US, it added.

"There is no monetary claim such as compensation and damages sought by them," M&M said.

However, if they succeed in getting a permanent injunction from the company exporting infringing parts or components to the US and MANA importing the same in to the US, the M&M will not be able to sell such parts or components to the US, it added.

Further, the move would impact sales of such parts or components by the company to MANA, M&M said. Shares of M&M were trading at Rs 989.45 on the BSE, up 1.12 percent from previous close.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 02:56 pm

