Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Patanjali's Kimbho app disappears from Google Play Store

The Baba Ramdev-led firm alleged that it was a conspiracy by multinational companies against a Swadeshi firm and said the app will be back soon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Patanjali Ayurved's messaging app 'Kimbho' was today pulled down from Google Play Store, a day after its beta trial version was introduced on the platform.

The Baba Ramdev-led firm alleged that it was a conspiracy by multinational companies against a Swadeshi firm and said the app will be back soon.

"#Patanjali #kimbho App has fallen victim of conspiracy of foreign companies #MNCs. We regret the inconveniences. It will be back soon," said a tweet by Patanjali Ayurved Spokesperson S K Tijarawala.

When contacted, Tijarawala said the trial version of the 'Kimbho' app was removed by Google without citing any reason.

"We are communicating with them asking the reason why it was removed from the Play Store," he added.

E-mails sent to Google did not elicit a response.

Yesterday, the Haridwar-based firm had put Kimbho's trial version on Google Play Store for downloads almost two months after it was taken down hastily.

It had also said the app will be launched officially on August 27 after fixing the shortcomings.

On May 31 this year, Patanjali had removed Kimbho, which means 'how are you' or 'what's up' in Sanskrit, from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store just a day after launch, saying it was released only for a one-day trial.

At that time, several technical experts had pointed out security flaws in the app.

Patanjali is pitching 'Kimbho' as a competitor to Facebook-owned Whatsapp.

Patanjali, known for its range of FMCG products, had claimed that Kimbho had witnessed around 1.5 lakh downloads in the first three hours.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 03:54 pm

