Patanjali sells over 25 lakh Coronil kits worth Rs 250 crore in four months

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved sold more than 25 lakh Coronil kits in four months since launch. The controversial Ayurvedic formula, initially marketed as a cure for the novel coronavirus infection, saw massive demand both in India and abroad.

Yoga guru Ramdev's herbal medicine company on June 23 claimed to have discovered a cure for coronavirus in two Ayurved-based medicines – Coronil and Swasari – curing the highly contagious disease within seven days.

According to an India Today report, the Coronil kit recorded sales worth Rs 250 crore till October 18, that is in four months since its launch.

Of the 25 lakh kits that were sold, some were purchased online, some through direct marketing and general marketing, and others through Patanjali’s various dispensaries and medical centres spread across India and abroad.

The Divya Swasari Coronil kit was launched by Patanjali Ayurved on June 23 and had got embroiled in controversies soon after for being marketed as a COVID-19 cure. After the AYUSH Ministry banned Patanjali from marketing Coronil as cure for coronavirus, Baba Ramdev’s company quickly backtracked on its miracle cure claim and started selling the kit as an immunity booster.

Coronil continues to be sold and advertised as an immunity booster and not a cure for the novel coronavirus infection.

In June, AYUSH Ministry directed Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising or publicising claims related to their new coronavirus medicine till the issue is duly examined.

Following this, Rajasthan and Maharashtra governments banned sale of Coronil in respective states.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter on June 25 to warn Patanjali Ayurved from selling the 'spurious medicine' in the state until the National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur ascertained if any clinical trials were conducted before Coronil was launched.

The Madras High Court on August 6 ordered Patanjali Ayurved to stop using ‘Coronil’ branding for its 'immunity-boosting' products.

The order came in a trademark infringement case filed by Chennai-based Ardura Engineering Pvt proceedings against Patanjali.