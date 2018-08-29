App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patanjali postpones Kimbho app launch

Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna has said that the new date for the launch would be announced soon

Moneycontrol News

Patanjali Ayurved has postponed the launch date of its instant message service Kimbho.

The app had missed its official launch on August 27 due to security concerns and performance issues. The app was taken down from the Google Play store after facing criticism.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a trial version of the app was shared on Google Play store on August 15. It received complaints from users regarding issues such as difficulty in setting up profile picture and poor user interface (UI).

The trial version of the app was downloaded 50,000 times, the report suggests.

According to the report, the trial version’s privacy policy stated that the personal information of its users would not be shared with other third-party companies for commercial or marketing purposes. However, the policy stated that it may share personal data with its third party service providers “to the extent that it is reasonably necessary to perform, improve or maintain Kimbho Service.”

“We appreciate your excitement over official launch of Kimbho app. We inform you that trials, review and upgradation is in process to make Kimbho most safe, convenient and secure Swadeshi app of your first choice,” said Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved.

Balkrishna added that the new date for the launch would be announced soon.

The app is being developed by Noida-based Social Revolution Media and Research Pvt Ltd.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 07:10 pm

