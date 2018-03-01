Patanjali moves Delhi HC against red sandalwood seizure

Patanjali Ayurved has moved the Delhi High Court against the seizure of a consignment of red sandalwood by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which was being exported to China, reports The Economic Times.

The Customs Department and DRI seized more than 50 tonnes of red sandalwood logs along with documents and a passport belonging to a Patanjali representative, sources told the paper.

Although the firm said it had the permission to export Grade C sandalwood, the consignment was seized on suspicion that it may contain better-quality grade A or grade B red sanders wood.

However, the firm has reportedly said it is abiding by the law. "We haven’t exported so far but are in the process of exporting red sanders wood purchased from APFDCL (Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corp Ltd) and we have not done anything wrong or illegal. Everything is as per law of (the) land," a Patanjali spokesperson told the paper.

"In this process of export, all documents and facts comprising purchase order, proforma invoice, physical goods at Krishnapatnam Port, rate of goods, permission and licence are for C category red sanders wood. APFDCL in Andhra Pradesh has verified the same," the spokesperson added.

However, sources claimed that the company could be a victim of rivalry in the trade . "Some misleading and false information by trade persons with vested interests may have led to this investigation... Nowhere, issue of export of Category A or Category B arises," he said.

Another source was quoted by the paper as saying, "We have reason to believe that along with some inferior grade perhaps some superior grade sandal woods are also being exported… We have asked them not to export till we complete our investigations."

Following the seizure, Patanjali moved the Delhi High Court and sought the release of the consignment.

"The primary prayer of the writ petitioner is against the said seizure and for release of the same," the High Court said in their February 15 ruling and scheduled the next hearing for April 18.

Patanjali purchased the red sandalwood in an e-auction held by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department. The wood had been seized from smugglers over the years.