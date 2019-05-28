Patanjali launches toned milk to take on Amul and Mother Dairy

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved has launched toned milk and table butter in some parts of the country, a move that will give competition to Amul and Mother Dairy.

The new product will available from May 28 in the National Capital Region (NCR), Rajasthan, some parts of Haryana and Maharashtra.

At Rs 40 per litre, Patanjali’s new offering is about Rs 4 cheaper than that of its competitors. Amul and Mother Dairy each recently hiked prices by Rs 2 per litre citing higher procurement costs.

The company will source the milk directly from farmers and process it at its plants in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Nevasa in Maharastra.

“We transfer money directly into the bank accounts of over 15,000 farmers,” Ramdev said, as quoted by ANI.

Currently the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company is procuring 4 lakh litres of milk a day and looking to scale it to 10 lakh litres.

Patanjali entered the dairy segment in September 2018 with the launch of packaged cow milk, which is available in over 150,000 outlets in the NCR.

Ramdev also said that Patanjali’s products in the dairy segment, such as cow milk paneer, curd, buttermilk and lassi have performed well in the market.

The company is also considering launching herbal milk and a full-cream variant of the cow milk, Ramdev said.