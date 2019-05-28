App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patanjali launches toned milk to take on Amul and Mother Dairy

Patanjali Ayurved will source the milk directly from farmers and process it at its plants in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharastra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved has launched toned milk and table butter in some parts of the country, a move that will give competition to Amul and Mother Dairy.

The new product will available from May 28 in the National Capital Region (NCR), Rajasthan, some parts of Haryana and Maharashtra.

At Rs 40 per litre, Patanjali’s new offering is about Rs 4 cheaper than that of its competitors. Amul and Mother Dairy each recently hiked prices by Rs 2 per litre citing higher procurement costs.

The company will source the milk directly from farmers and process it at its plants in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Nevasa in Maharastra.

“We transfer money directly into the bank accounts of over 15,000 farmers,” Ramdev said, as quoted by ANI.

Currently the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company is procuring 4 lakh litres of milk a day and looking to scale it to 10 lakh litres.

Patanjali entered the dairy segment in September 2018 with the launch of packaged cow milk, which is available in over 150,000 outlets in the NCR.

Ramdev also said that Patanjali’s products in the dairy segment, such as cow milk paneer, curd, buttermilk and lassi have performed well in the market.

The company is also considering launching herbal milk and a full-cream variant of the cow milk, Ramdev said.

 
First Published on May 28, 2019 11:07 am

tags #Baba Ramdev #Patanjali Ayurved

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

WATCH | Australia are Definitely Pre-tournament Favourites: Malinga

‘Costly, Destructive’: Experts Say Karnataka’s Mekedatu Dam Will ...

'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Board Announces 12th Results ...

WATCH | We Have Not Taken Warm-up Games Lightly: Khawaja

WHO Recognizes 'Burn-out' as Medical Condition, But Do You Know What i ...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Spills Beans on Dubbing for Chris Hemsworth in Men ...

Rajinikanth’s Advice for Rahul Gandhi After ‘Firm Decision’ to S ...

Kartarpur Corridor Hits Roadblock as Consensus on Building Bridge Over ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty trades around 11,900, Sensex trades lower ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation shares touch record-high after stell ...

Edelweiss Securities remains positive on Zee Entertainment after Q4 ea ...

Narendra Modi's Varanasi speech rebuffed 'liberals' who consider cultu ...

Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series India launch LIVE updates: Reno 10X Zoom Edition feat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.