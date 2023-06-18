Patanjali Foods earmarks capex of up to Rs 1,500 crore in next 5 yrs: CEO Sanjeev Asthana

Patanjali Foods Ltd plans to invest up to Rs 1,500 crore in the next five years on capital expenditure, mostly for scaling up its palm oil business, according to company CEO Sanjeev Asthana.

The company (formerly Ruchi Soya Industries) has set a target of clocking a turnover between Rs 45,000-50,000 crore in the next five years as it expands its product offerings and distribution reach.

"Our estimation is over five years, we'll invest about Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore of capital expenditure...Most of the expenditure will happen in year four and five, which is where we are pushing for and the rest in the initial years. We have enough capacity and capex already laid out," Asthana told PTI.

He was responding to a query on the company's investment plans in order to meet its growth targets.

When asked where the investments will be made, he said, "A large part of it will be on oil palm".

On the palm oil plantation, Asthana said, "We have got about 64,000 hectares which are already yielding fruits. That's a big business for us already. We have committed to do five lakh hectares of further palm plantation under the National Mission on Edible Oil- Oil Palm in five states in northeast -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland."

In south India, he said, "We are already large in Andhra Pradesh, now we're going big ticket in Telangana and in Karnataka, and then the rest are the other states like Orissa, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, among others. So it's a very big campaign that we're running and we continue to build up and grow that."

Asked about the turnover target, he said, "As of now it is more than Rs 31,000 crore and in the next five years our expectation is it shall go between Rs 45,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore."

The company expects its new range of premium offerings in nutraceuticals, health biscuits, Nutrela millet-based cereals, and dry fruits to play a significant part in meeting the five-year target.