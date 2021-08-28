Passengers who booked air tickets from bankrupt airlines to get refunds after bankruptcy process: MakeMyTrip CEO

A child wearing a protection mask and gloves is seen at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport (Representative image: Reuters)

Air travellers who booked flight tickets from airline that has filed for bankruptcy proceedings, will only get their refunds processed as per the bankruptcy process laid out by law in that respective geography, said MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow in a statement on August 28.

Magow added that still certain airlines -- ailing with financial distress -- are to process refunds for bookings which do not fall under the period covered by the Supreme Court’s order.

Earlier in October 2020, the apex court accepted a recommendation of the civil aviation ministry and directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA), and ordered airlines to refund passengers the cost of the tickets of flights cancelled between March 25, 2020 to May 24, 2020.

Following this, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in April 2021 expressed dissatisfaction over airline firms defaulting on refunds to passengers over flight tickets that were booked for travel during the lockdown last year but got cancelled.

Months after the reports, Rajesh Magow said that they have disbursed over Rs 642 crores in refunds since last year and for the remaining 0.4 percent cases, they are continuing to follow up robustly with their partner airlines on customers' behalf.

"We are humbled to share that through the enormous effort made by our team over the last several months, almost 99.6% impacted bookings during the lockdown period stand resolved today," MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow said.