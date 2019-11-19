App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Passengers flying to Delhi from four cities to get pollution masks: AirAsia India

The initiative is being taken in view of high pollution levels in Delhi, the airline said, adding that PM 2.5 particles can 'reach deep into the lungs'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AirAsia India on November 19 said it is entering into a partnership with health technology start-up Mfine to provide pollution masks to its passengers taking flights to Delhi from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The initiative is being taken in view of high pollution levels in Delhi, the airline said, adding that PM 2.5 particles can "reach deep into the lungs".

PM 2.5 are tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter.

"The campaign will commence on November 19, 2019, and end on November 29, 2019," it said in a statement.

In the winters, there is a dip in the minimum temperature that makes the air cold and heavy, making it easier for accumulation of pollutants close to the ground, the airline said.

"This tie up with Mfine is intended to help guests cope with changing environmental conditions in the city and stay healthy," it said.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #AirAsia India #Business #India

