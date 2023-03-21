 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Passengers booking tickets 3-4 weeks in advance, as in pre-COVID times: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

The team that created brand Vistara and ensured quality services will be needed to maintain them after the merger with Air India, Kannan said.

Indian air passengers are returning to pre-COVID behaviour in both domestic and international travel, booking tickets three to four weeks in advance instead of at the last minute, said Vinod Kannan, chief executive officer of Vistara.

Quality services key

Referring to the phasing out of the Vistara brand after the airline’s merger with Air India, Kannan said he is optimistic about maintaining the brand through its quality and service standards.

“We want to assure that our passengers still experience a quality product when flying with Vistara. The airline is focused on providing quality processes, hospitality, and customer care to passengers,” Kannan told Moneycontrol at the CAPA India Summit.