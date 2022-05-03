Car and bike makers may need to hike prices further in Q1FY23: Nomura

Car and bike manufacturers may have to hike prices further this quarter to protect their margins, going by a Nomura report on the Indian automotive industry.

“(Nomura’s) Commodity Cost Index is up sharply by ~200bp for PVs and ~300bp for 2Ws currently vs the 3QFY22 levels… Hence, we think further price hikes may be required in 1QFY23F to support margins if the current commodity costs persist,” said the report.

There have already been a series of rate hikes by major manufacturers in both categories this month–Tata Motors by 1.1 percent; Mahindra and Mahindra by 2.5 percent; Kia by up to Rs 70,000 on select models; Volkswagen by 4 percent on select models and Toyota by 4 percent. Maruti Suzuki has raised prices of its vehicles by nearly 9 percent over the last 14 months, yet its Executive Director Shashank Srivastava recently spoke of hiking prices further.

In the two-wheeler category, price hikes have been more modest–Hero Motocorp by up to Rs 1,450 (approx) on select models and Honda by up to Rs 1,000 on select models. Bajaj Auto had raised prices by 2 percent over the last few months, but plans to raise them even further.

Two-wheeler manufacturers are constrained in their ability to pass on the input-cost rise. They are dealing with a sharp fall in demand due to higher ownership costs from the fuel-price rise. In March, two-wheeler sales for Bajaj Auto fell by nearly 41 percent; for Hero MotoCorp by nearly 24 percent and for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India by nearly 22 percent.

Though April 2022 sales for the 2W category grew 20 percent year-on-year, it was on a low base since April and June 2021 volumes had dipped sharply with the pandemic’s second wave. PVs’ April 2022 sales grew 5 percent y-o-y.

Faster shift to EV

Rising fuel prices may accelerate the shift to EV in two-wheelers, according to the report. Though the share of EVs remained flat in April at approximately 4.1 percent of the 2W industry, the brokerage believes the segment could grow more than Nomura had previously estimated. The report said, “there could be upside risk to our estimate of ~4%/8%/10% EV share in FY23F/24F/25F with more launches and increased capacities”.

The increased share of EVs in their product mix may not help improve manufacturers’ margins though. This is because battery costs have been rising and OEMs have not yet raised prices because of increased competition.

The best performer

In the automotive industry, the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) category fared the best. It showed the healthiest growth rate at 97 percent y-o-y, albeit on a low base.

The MHCV volumes in April 2022 recovered to April 2019 levels, said the report. “Freight rate hikes continue to pass on the rising fuel prices, thus sustaining fleet operator profitability… Also, with the opening up of schools/offices, bus demand has started coming back,” said the report.

Even the EV demand for buses is picking up, said the report.