Passenger vehicle sales up 6.88% in April-September: SIAM

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 6.88 percent to 17,44,305 units in the first half of the current fiscal as compared with 16,32,006 units the same period of previous financial year.

Domestic car sales also grew by 6.8 percent to 11,69,497 units in April-September period of the current fiscal as compared with 10,95,077 units in the same period of 2017-18 fiscal, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

Two-wheeler sales during the period under review rose 10.07 percent to 1,15,69,770 units. Similarly, total commercial vehicle sales also grew by 37.82 percent to 4,87,316 units.

In September, passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined 5.61 percent to 2,92,658 units from 3,10,041 units in the same month of the previous year.

Domestic car sales also declined 5.57 percent to 1,97,124 units compared to 2,08,742 units in September 2017, SIAM data showed.

Motorcycle sales last month, however, rose 7.04 percent to 13,60,415 units as against 12,70,885 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales in September rose 4.12 percent to 21,26,484 units compared with 20,42,297 units in the year-ago month.

Commercial vehicles sales were up 24.14 percent at 95,867 units in September, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 3.72 percent to 25,84,096 units from 24,91,425 units in September 2017, it added.