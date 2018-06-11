App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger vehicle sales rise 20% in May

Domestic car sales were up 19.64 percent to 1,99,479 units as against 1,66,732 units in May 2017, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 19.65 percent to 3,01,238 units in May from 2,51,764 units in the corresponding month of 2017, according to SIAM data.

Motorcycle sales last month rose 15.16 percent to 12,21,559 units as against 10,60,744 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in May rose 9.19 percent to 18,50,093 units compared to 16,94,323 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 43.06 percent to 76,478 units in May, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 12.13 percent to 22,82,618 units from 20,35,610 units in May 2017, it added.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 11:05 am

